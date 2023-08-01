Why are Gen Z tourists flocking to South Korea for personal colour analysis?

South Korea is witnessing a surge in Gen Z tourists seeking a personal colour analysis appointment. This customised colour craze is the result of its popularity on TikTok, combined with a push by K-dramas and Korean movies, reported Bloomberg. While it has caught the attention of Gen Z now, as per the US-headquartered news agency, personal colour analysis has long been used by politicians, entrepreneurs and elites in South Korea. What is personal colour analysis? How is it driving young tourists to South Korea? Let’s take a closer look. What’s personal colour analysis? Personal colour analysis is a tool to...