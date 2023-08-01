Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see ‘human-like’ bear

Open this photo in gallery: Two sun bears interact in their enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Aug. 1.STR/AFP/Getty Images Visitors are thronging a zoo in eastern China’s Zhejiang province after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she looked so human that she might be a staff member in a bear suit, local media reported on Tuesday. Visitor numbers at Hangzhou Zoo have gone up by 30 per cent to around 20,000 a day since a video of the Malayan Sun bear, named Angela, became a trending...