Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UBER, GAP, CAT

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies — The financial technology stock dropped 3.7% after KBW analyst Michael Perito downgraded the stock from underperform from market perform. Perito hiked his price target for shares by $2 to $7.50, however, which still implies shares can fall 34.5% from Monday's closing price. Estee Lauder — The beauty stock shed 1.1% following a Barclays downgrade to neutral from buy. The firm said difficulties in China could weigh on the business in the near-term. Gap — The retail stock climbed nearly 4% after Barclays upgraded Gap to overweight...