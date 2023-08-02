Cybersecurity researchers from Canon have warned users that discarding old home, office, and large format inkjet printers, without properly deleting Wi-Fi data first, could open them up to potentially devastating cyberattacks. The Japanese printer giant said that if a repair technician, temporary user, or a second-hand buyer gets their hands on such a device, they could access valuable information stored in the memory, such as network SSID, the password needed to access the network, network type (for example, WPA3, or WEP), assigned IP address, MAC address, network profile, and similar. There are almost 200 inkjet, business inkjet, and large-format inkjet...