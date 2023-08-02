Pilbara pioneers a new lithium product for a new battery boom

Calix and Pilbara Minerals’ decision to invest in creation of a new, value-added lithium product fits neatly with the Albanese government’s desire to foster more domestic processing of critical minerals and ultimately more local battery manufacturing. The new processing technology is an adaption of the innovative kiln technology that has already made ASX listed Calix a global frontrunner in the mission to decarbonise heavy industries like cement manufacturing, steelmaking and alumina refining. Calix has previously made small amounts of revenue from a water treatment service it offers, but chief executive Phil Hodgson said the Pilbara lithium partnership looked set to...