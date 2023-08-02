The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

6 ASX 200 shares smashing new 52-week highs on Wednesday

August 2, 2023
Source: fool.com.au fool.com.au
News Snapshot:
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX: XJO) shares are in the red today, down 1.35% to 7,349 points. However, a number of stocks have reached 52-week highs, and most of them are tech shares. The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology Index (ASX: XIJ) is the only market sector in the green today. Let’s take a look at today’s star ASX 200 shares....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter