One dead, 11 injured as Typhoon Khanun crosses Japan's Okinawa, knocks out power

August 2, 2023
News Snapshot:
Nearly 700,000 people in the tropical prefecture, a popular tourist destination some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) southwest of Japan’s capital Tokyo, were advised to evacuate, with the storm moving northwest at 10 kph (6.2 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. So far there has been one death reported and 11 people injured. A man was crushed under a collapsed garage and went into cardiac arrest, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. He was found dead, media reports said. Tokyo: High winds hit power lines in Japan’s popular tourist destination Okinawa, knocking out electricity to more than 200,000...
