At least one dead after Typhoon Khanun hits Okinawa

High winds hit power lines in Japan's popular tourist destination Okinawa, knocking out electricity to more than 200,000 households, as powerful and slow-moving typhoon Khanun neared the country's southwestern islands. There has been one death reported and 11 people injured. A man died after he was crushed under a collapsed garage, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Nearly 700,000 people in Okinawa, which is around 1,600km southwest of Japan's capital Tokyo, were advised to evacuate, with the storm moving northwest at 10km/h, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. High winds had flipped cars in several car parks, TV...