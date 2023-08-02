Chinese zoo denies its sun bears are humans in costume after video divides internet

A zoo in eastern China has denied suggestions that some of its bears were people dressed in costume after videos of a Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs — and looking uncannily human — went viral, fuelling rumours and conspiracy theories on Chinese social media. In a statement written from the perspective of a sun bear named “Angela”, officials from Hangzhou zoo said people “didn’t understand” the species. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Video of sun bear at zoo in China leaves Sunrise hosts in stitches. Watch the latest News on Channel 7 or stream for free on 7plus...