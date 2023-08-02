The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

How EY treats its ethnic workers (and the racism they report)

August 2, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
Zero tolerance The firm’s leadership has said there is a zero tolerance for racism and discrimination at the firm. Many respondents to the review said they had never seen or experienced racism and that it was dealt with quickly when it was witnessed or reported. In addition, the firm’s chief executive, David Larocca, said last week “bullying, sexual harassment and racism have no place at EY Oceania and I apologise to anyone who has suffered as a result”. EY’s leadership has accepted all 27 recommendations made in the report, including those related to discrimination. Those recommendations include introducing “human-centred design...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter