Lithium processing pilot plant in WA's Pilbara to 'bring benefits to community, traditional owners'

August 5, 2023
Source: abc.net.au abc.net.au
News Snapshot:
A Pilbara miner is trying to harness renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions from the very lithium it produces for products such as electric vehicle batteries. Key points: Pilbara Minerals and Calix Limited has announced a pilot processing facility south of Port Hedland Pilbara Minerals and Calix Limited has announced a pilot processing facility south of Port Hedland The facility will produce 3,000 tonnes of lithium phosphate for use in electric vehicle batteries The facility will produce 3,000 tonnes of lithium phosphate for use in electric vehicle batteries Most of Australia's lithium is processed in China The region may be...
