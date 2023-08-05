Review: Lenovo's IdeaCentre Mini (Gen 8) could be my work PC

Mini PCs are a tough sell with a fleet of desktops and laptops to choose from, and listing at the same MSRP as some budget portable options that come with a display and peripherals makes it even harder. However, Lenovo's latest IdeaCentre Mini tempts even me, thanks to the substantial space-saving benefits and whisper-quiet operation. Just spring for the entry-level or mid-range option and upgrade it yourself because the top-end CPU pairing doesn't shine to its potential. Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best...