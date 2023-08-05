'Lotto Lag' who bought helicopter with £6.5m win now skint and working as decorator

A lottery winner has gone back to work as a painter and decorator after blowing his £6.5m fortune. Lee Ryan was dubbed the 'Lotto Lag' back in 1995 as he was the first winner to serve jail time. He bought cars, a mansion and even a helicopter with his winnings. But it soon spiralled and at one point, Lee was living on the streets, But now Lee is doing up a posh home in Chiswick, West London. He told The Mirror: "I'm a spiritual billionaire." READ MORE: Moment pyjama wearing TikTok star and mum questioned by police after double murder...