Factbox: India's measures targeting Chinese products and investment

Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India said on Friday it would defer the imposition of a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers by three months - partially reversing the surprise decision it announced a day earlier. While India has not said the new requirement is aimed at China, more than half of its roughly $10 billion in...