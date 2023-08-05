Watch China test fire new engine for moon rocket (video)

China has been testing out a new engine designed to power a rocket to take astronauts to the moon. The kerosene fuel and liquid oxygen rocket engine was fired at a test stand near Xi'an, Shaanxi province, on July 22, meeting key technical requirements for its performance. Footage shows orange flames and exhaust gasses and water vapor blasting from the stand down a ravine. The new rocket engine will power the new Long March 10 rocket being developed to launch crewed missions to the moon, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). The engine, sometimes referred to...