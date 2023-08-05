What is X? Why Twitter’s name was changed and where it's going next

Twitter's famous blue bird is dead; on July 23, Elon Musk decided to rebrand the social network simply as X, and we're frankly still getting used to it. But why, exactly, is your Twitter app now a mysterious, confusing X? What other changes (or catastrophic blunders) does Elon Musk have in the pipeline? And what metaphorical rugs will be pulled from beneath our feet next? The change from Twitter to X is more than just a knee-jerk rebrand, even if it feels that way. It's already changing the way Twitter works, and Elon Musk has laid out a grand vision...