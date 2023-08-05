Maruti 3.0: To add 20 lakh units per annum capacity in 9 yrs, 28 models by FY31, says RC Bgargava

Maruti Suzuki India is kicking off 'Maruti 3.0' targeting to add another 20 lakh units production capacity in nine years with about 28 different models in the market by FY31, according to the company's Chairman R C Bhargava. As SUV sales continue to gain momentum in India with no prospects of demand for the smaller entry-level car market recovering to the growth rates of the past, the company, known for its small cars, is now restructuring its production facilities to ''conform to the realities and what we are projecting for the future'', he said in his address to the company's...