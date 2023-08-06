Global Third-party Risk Management Industry Report 2023-2032: Mitigating Risks, Ensuring Continuity

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Third-party Risk Management Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global third-party risk management market is expected to grow from $4.42 billion in 2022 to $5.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The third-party risk management market is expected to reach $9.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%. The importance of third-party risk management in modern business cannot be overstated. With a focus on handling challenging situations and resolving complex problems, third-party risk management plays a pivotal role in financial...