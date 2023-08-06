Switzerland’s hands-off approach to espionage

In the shadows: Geneva has been teeming with spies since the First World War © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott read aloud pause X Geneva is one of the world’s espionage hotspots, and the Swiss authorities have long come to terms with it. This content was published on August 6, 2023 - 10:00 Giannis Mavris Where does Switzerland stand? Where is it heading? Its developments are my focus. Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, around 500 Russian diplomats were expelled from European countries in the spring of 2022 – all suspected of espionage. Switzerland was about the only country that did...