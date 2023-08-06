May the best Mary win: poses, party pieces and Prosecco at Donegal’s original ‘lovely girls’ competition

My phone rings from an unknown number as I’m driving to Dungloe, where the 56th Mary from Dungloe Festival is taking place all week. “This is Daniel,” says the caller in a Donegal accent. As it happens, I am due to meet Daniel O’Donnell – known as “Mr Festival” due to his long association with said festival – that evening, but no time has yet been arranged. Is he actually calling me himself? “Hello!” I squawk. “This is Daniel calling from the hotel. Would you like to book dinner with us this evening?” READ MORE The Marys pose for a...