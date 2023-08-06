Apple iPhone 16 Series Likely To Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: All Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring a stacked rear camera sensor design in its iPhone 16 series next year. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this year’s lower-end ?iPhone 15? and ??iPhone 15?? Plus models are expected to feature a 48MP rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design that can capture more light. Production issues with the new sensor design likely caused Apple to limit its adoption to some iPhone 15 models this year. However, Apple has managed to secure most of Sony’s orders for the high-end CIS ahead of time despite...