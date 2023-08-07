Violent Solar Outburst Hits Earth, Moon, And Mars in Scientific First

An outburst that erupted from the Sun in 2021 was so violent that it was simultaneously felt on multiple Solar System bodies as it blasted through. For the first time, instruments on Earth, the Moon, and Mars all recorded powerful solar activity, even though the planets were on opposite sides of the Sun at the time. It's a suite of detections that can help us better understand solar activity – and assess the potential impact of that activity on space exploration efforts. The Sun spewing radiation and particles into space is nothing new. It's kind of the Sun's whole thing....