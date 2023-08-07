The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Is the climate crisis finally catching up with Antarctica? Finding the answer has never been more pressing

August 7, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
These last few months have been a turbulent time to be an oceanographer, particularly one specialising in the vast Southern Ocean around Antarctica and its role in our climate. The media has been awash with stories of marine heatwaves across the northern hemisphere, the potential collapse of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation by mid-century and the record-breaking deficit in Antarctic sea ice emerging this southern winter. Alongside heatwaves and bushfires in North America and southern Europe, flooding in China and South American winter temperatures above 38C, the climate has moved from a “future problem” to a “now problem” in the...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter