SoftBank seen returning to profit as tech stocks gain

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group (9984.T) is likely to report a return to profit when it announces first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, analysts said, as its Vision Fund investing arm's portfolio of technology stocks enjoyed a rebound. The tech investor has posted two consecutive years of loss on the slumping value of the Vision Fund portfolio and sold down its crown-jewel stake in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) to bolster its balance sheet. A return...