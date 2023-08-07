A Tesla logo is seen outside a showroom of the carmaker in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo Companies Tesla Inc Follow Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O) finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down after four years in the role, the world's most valuable automaker said and named accounting head Vaibhav Taneja in his place, sending shares down more than 3% on Monday. The Elon Musk-led firm did not specify a reason for the departure of Kirkhorn, who has been with Tesla for 13 years. He will remain with the company through the end of the year...