China, Cong linked to ‘anti-India umbilical cord’: BJP targets Oppn, news website citing NYT report

The BJP on Monday alleged that China, the Congress, and an Indian news website named in a New York Times article were linked to an “anti-India umbilical cord”. The Opposition party had joined “hands with anti-India forces” to break the country, the ruling party added. As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha at noon, hours after being reinstated as Lok Sabha member, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey then stood up to allege that NYT had exposed the “tukde-tukde gang” and that some in the media had joined “external forces to indulge in anti-India activities”. Dubey alleged that Congress leaders...