Director Tsai Ming-liang: ‘Why have people become so narrow-minded?’

Tsai Ming-liang at the site of his film installation in Locarno: a cave in the Locarno art gallery Il Rivellino, which stands over the ruins of a medieval fortress originally designed by Leonardo da Vinci. Locarno Film Festival / Ti-press read aloud pause X The Taiwan-based filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang received a special award for his career at this year's Locarno Film Festival. He talked to SWI swissinfo.ch about his childhood in Malaysia and his quest to blur the line between museums and cinemas. This content was published on August 7, 2023 - 14:26 Arta Barzanji and Minh Nguyen, from Locarno...