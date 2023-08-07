How a mining standoff in Saskatchewan can be a boon to both reconciliation and the economy

Open this photo in gallery: A miner walks through the tunnels at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Sask., on Aug. 12, 2019.STRINGER/Reuters Ken Coates is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and a faculty member at Yukon University. Mining has become one of Canada’s frontlines in terms of reconciliation. After feeling excluded from earlier resource booms, First Nations and Métis want in on the modern-day gold rush that is the quest for lithium, cobalt, uranium and other critical minerals, and are rightly demanding hard equity from lucrative resource projects on their traditional lands. And the potential rewards are...