Samsung launches new 98-inch 8K Neo QLED and more big-screens could be coming

It's tough at the top. Just when you think you've got the best 8K TV around, Samsung ups the ante by launching a brand new flagship 8K TV. The new Samsung QN990C is a Neo QLED with a 98-inch panel, which uses a mini-LED backlight with zone dimming, a 6.4.4 120W sound system with Dolby Atmos and the familiar super-slim Infinity One design. There's no news of an official US or Europe release just now but with IFA 2023 only a few weeks away, we think it's highly likely that Samsung will give an update about the global rollout of...