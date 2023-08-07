Smartphone shipments have once again fallen, significantly declining in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. New figures from Omdia claim all of the major players in the smartphone industry are feeling the squeeze, hinting that the market is in something of a freefall. The analyst firm found a total of 265.9 million units shipped in Q2 2023, down by almost a tenth (9.5%) year-on-year. Compared to the previous quarter, shipments are down 1.2%, with all of the major smartphone set OEMs, experiencing year-on-year declines. Reasons for the decline The three biggest players in the...