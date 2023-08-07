VEGA Idol Asian Tour: Auditions Now Open in Nine Countries

Redefining Talent Shows, Redefining Idols TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from PANews: VEGA Idol, the groundbreaking talent show, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its first season in Asia. With a commitment to showcasing exceptional talent, VEGA Idol offers a platform for aspiring artists to shine and redefine the concept of idols in the region. Featuring a seasoned panel of professional judges, extensive multi-platform promotion, and comprehensive audio-visual services, VEGA Idol aims to propel new talents and their works towards a wider audience. As of today, talented individuals from Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand,...