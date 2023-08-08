Ant transfers 10.3% in Paytm to Sharma

MUMBAII , NEW DELHI : Ant Group transferred about 44% of its stake in One 97 Communications Ltd, which runs Paytm, to founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, a move seen as an effort to reduce the Chinese company’s ownership in the Indian fintech giant. Paytm said Resilient Asset Management BV, an overseas entity owned by Sharma, will acquire the ownership and voting rights of 10.3% of the stake in the company held by Antfin (Netherlands), a unit of Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial. Upon successfully completing this transaction, Sharma’s Paytm holding will increase to 19.42%, making...