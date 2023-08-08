US stocks and the dollar edge higher to reverse last week’s drop

Euronext Dublin was flat on the day with trading down by half as investors enjoyed the bank holiday. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Getty Images US stocks and the dollar edged higher on Monday, reversing downward moves after a mixed jobs report last week, but markets were more subdued across Europe. Dublin Euronext Dublin was flat on the day with trading down by half as investors enjoyed the bank holiday. Amid the lower volumes, the banks traded better, with AIB and Bank of Ireland up 1.8 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. Among the bigger hitters on the index, building materials giant...