A New York Times report headlined ‘A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a US Tech Mogul’ has triggered a political storm in India a year before General Elections, with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament and accusing the opposition Congress of encouraging Chinese interference in the country through the NewsClick website. The NYT report has claimed that the news portal was part of a global network that received funding from American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government propaganda machine. “In New Delhi, corporate filings show Singham’s network financed a news...