As US-China trade war heats up, a new era of govt-driven industrial policy is taking shape

Both gallium and germanium are among the 30 minerals identified as “critical” by the government of India. Currently, China supplies 95 per cent of the world’s raw gallium and 60 per cent of refined germanium, both of which are vital for semiconductors or chips used in electric vehicles, 5G technology for telecommunications, defence applications, and other renewable technologies. New Delhi: China’s export restrictions on germanium and gallium, two critical minerals for semiconductors, came into force this month, highlighting its willingness to weaponise its dominant position as a supplier. This, experts believe, is ushering in a new wave of government-driven industrial...