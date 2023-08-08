PM Modi to Attend BRICS Summit in South Africa: Foreign Minister Pandor

The South African government on Monday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the next BRICS Summit to be held here from August 22 in person, dismissing some media reports as “rumours" that the Indian leader will not be present at the meeting. Briefing the media on South Africa’s preparations for the 15th edition of the summit, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor told journalists that the leaders of Brazil, China, India and hosts South Africa will participate in a range of discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate virtually, due to an ICC warrant which would...