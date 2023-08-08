Stingray sells karaoke tech to Chinese EV maker

Stingray Group Inc. RAY-A-T, a Canadian music and technology company, has struck a deal with Chinese auto manufacturer BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY to provide karaoke services for its electric vehicles. The deal will put Stingray’s karaoke platform in 300,000 additional cars in Western Europe, Latin America and Australia – a 10-per-cent boost on the company’s existing three million subscriptions. Stingray receives a fee per active user per month. It’s music to the ears of many in Southeast Asia, where singing in the car has become a cultural phenomenon: BYD cars come equipped with two karaoke microphones built into the centre...