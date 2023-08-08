The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Over $200 billion of Apple’s market cap has vaporized since Thursday. Here’s what’s going on

August 8, 2023
Shares of Apple continued their post-earnings plunge on Monday, falling 1.7% despite a rebound in the broader market. The tech giant has now lost over $200 billion in market cap in less than a week, its worst five-day session since November 2022. On the one hand, Apple's size makes even a slight decline in its share price look pretty significant in terms of market cap, but on the other hand, the recent drop has been large by historical standards. Here’s why the market got so (relatively) spooked about Apple. Falling revenues The turbulence began on Aug. 3 when Apple reported...
