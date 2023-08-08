China launches Fengyun-3F meteorological satellite to orbit

China has added a new satellite to its fleet of meteorological spacecraft. A Long March 4C rocket lifted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on Aug. 2 at 11:47 p.m. EDT (0347 GMT; 11:47 a.m. Beijing Time on Aug. 3). Orange smoke from the rocket’s hypergolic propellant billowed out upon ignition, with purple exhaust pushing the rocket into blue skies. Insulation tiles, used to keep propellant at optimum temperatures, fell from the rocket as it climbed. Aboard was the Fengyun-3F satellite , which joins the China Meteorological Administration’s fleet of Fengyun satellites in low Earth and...