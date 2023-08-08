Japan says cannot confirm leakage after report says China hacked defence networks

A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan cannot confirm if any security information has been leaked, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday when asked about a Washington Post report on Chinese hacking into its defence cyber networks. Chinese military hackers gained access to a classified defence network in Japan beginning in 2020, accessing information about the U.S. ally's military capabilities, plans and assessments of shortcomings, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing senior officials. Upon hearing about the incident, the heads of...