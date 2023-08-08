US chips keep finding their way into the Russian military

An analysis conducted by the analytical center of the Kyiv School of Economics has found that recently recovered Russian military equipment consists of more than 1,000 foreign-made components, most of which are semiconductor technology used in the West, CNBC reported. This sharply contrasts the intentions behind sanctions that the US imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Within days of the Russian aggression in February 2022, the US and its allies moved to impose sanctions to isolate Russia and prevent it from using the money generated from trade for waging a war. Since Europe remains dependent on Russia for its...