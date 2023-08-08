Off-shore wind farms could solve California energy needs

Offshore wind could be the economic engine and energy solution California needs, but only if our state policymakers lead the way — and we’re running out of time to get it right. Last year California set its first offshore wind goal — 25 gigawatts by 2045, enough to power 25 million homes. That announcement was soon followed by the first federal Pacific offshore wind lease, and port investment announcements in Humboldt County and Long Beach that could support such development. While this is the boldest goal of any state, California should aim higher to fight climate change, bolster the electric...