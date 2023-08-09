1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

The global chip shortage has created a structural change in the chip industry. This has created a monster opportunity to lock in future growth. The global chip supply shortage of 2021 began to ease towards the end of 2022 as falling PC and smartphone sales reduced chip demand. Major chipmakers saw their revenue fall in the second quarter as they reduced production to clear inventory. On one hand, you see PC and smartphone demand falling. On the other hand, you see demand for automotive chips rising. This chip shortage and demand pullback reminds me of the 2018 episode when the...