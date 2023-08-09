Amazon says a second major Prime Day-like sales event is on the way

What you need to know Amazon announces a second major sales event, happening this October. The event will take place in 19 countries, including the United States, but details are scarce. Amazon says its Prime Day event in July was the "biggest Prime Day event ever." The company held two major sales events in 2022, in July and October. Just weeks after its Prime Day sales event, Amazon has announced that it will hold a second sales event later this year. The upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event will occur at an unknown date in October and will take place...