SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter price hike forces ABC account cull

The ABC is blaming Twitter’s decision to introduce charges, as well as cuts to the social media platform’s content control team, for a cull of ABC-controlled accounts. From Wednesday, the national broadcaster will scrap all but four of its accounts on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, which he recently rebranded to “X”. The only ABC accounts to remain active will be ABC News (@abcnews), ABC Sport (@abcsport), ABC Chinese (@abcchinese), and ABC Australia (@abcaustralia). ABC's ABC News Twitter profile, one of only four ABC-run accounts that will remain after the national broadcaster's social media cull. A statement from Aunty...