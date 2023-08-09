The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Thailand Powers Through the Sustainability Ceiling

August 9, 2023
Source: jimmyspost.com jimmyspost.com
News Snapshot:
The world’s largest solar rooftop and other record-setting green initiatives reinforce the kingdom’s reputation as Southeast Asia’s clean energy powerhouse BANGKOK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On a rooftop larger than 18 football fields in the heart of Thailand’s high tech Eastern Economic Corridor, a record-breaking renewable energy project is under construction by international investors. Kansai Electric Power Co., Japan’s second largest electricity supplier, is creating the world’s biggest stand-alone rooftop solar panel installation atop a factory that manufactures high performance Falken tires for the European market. Together with a gas co-generation system and additional electric power fueled by biomass...
