Thailand Powers Through the Sustainability Ceiling

The world’s largest solar rooftop and other record-setting green initiatives reinforce the kingdom’s reputation as Southeast Asia’s clean energy powerhouse BANGKOK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On a rooftop larger than 18 football fields in the heart of Thailand’s high tech Eastern Economic Corridor, a record-breaking renewable energy project is under construction by international investors. Kansai Electric Power Co., Japan’s second largest electricity supplier, is creating the world’s biggest stand-alone rooftop solar panel installation atop a factory that manufactures high performance Falken tires for the European market. Together with a gas co-generation system and additional electric power fueled by biomass...