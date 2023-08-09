The ethics of investing in shooting down drones

Mr Vornik said the ASX was well suited for what he called “DefTech”, smaller defence technology companies, even if they were excluded from environmental, social and governance-focused funds that did not back businesses that harmed the environment or profited from social damage or unrest. “Yes, we are unmistakably a defence business and I think for a lot of ethical-focused funds that automatically excludes us, but we do try to explain to people that our products are more defensive than offensive in nature,” he said. Jamming frequencies “None of our products are able to harm a human being or even harm...