OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display And Battery Specifications Officially Confirmed Ahead Of Launch; All You Need To Know

> Tech Ahead of its scheduled launch on August 16th in China, OnePlus is offering a sneak peek into the forthcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's key specifications, shedding light specifically on the display and battery aspects of the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Key Specifications The device is set to showcase a 6.74-inch flexible OLED display housing a BOE Q9+ screen. With a remarkable 1.5K resolution, the screen will offer a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and achieve a peak brightness of 1600 nits. It is primed to support an impressive spectrum of 1.07 billion display colors and boast the...