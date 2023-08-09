The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Display And Battery Specifications Officially Confirmed Ahead Of Launch; All You Need To Know

August 9, 2023
> Tech Ahead of its scheduled launch on August 16th in China, OnePlus is offering a sneak peek into the forthcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's key specifications, shedding light specifically on the display and battery aspects of the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Key Specifications The device is set to showcase a 6.74-inch flexible OLED display housing a BOE Q9+ screen. With a remarkable 1.5K resolution, the screen will offer a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and achieve a peak brightness of 1600 nits. It is primed to support an impressive spectrum of 1.07 billion display colors and boast the...
