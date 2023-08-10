The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Cettire founder’s stake rallies to $550 million valuation

August 10, 2023
“We are pleased by the early trading in FY24, with all our key markets performing strongly. Cettire is well positioned for another strong year of growth and profitability. We are well advanced in our preparations for China market entry, which remains a very attractive market opportunity and offers significant incremental growth potential,” Mr Mintz said. Over the past year, it set up local platforms in emerging markets with six multi-language features, including Chinese, Japanese and Spanish language sites. Emerging markets sales surged over the year increasing by 140 per cent, and now accounted for 27 per cent of gross revenue....
