Micromax to enter the EV market? Indian smartphone maker planning to launch electric 2-wheeler

Micromax, the once extremely popular Indian smartphone manufacturer, is now preparing to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market in India, possibly focusing on two-wheelers. According to a report by TechCrunch, the company, headquartered in Gurugram, is currently renovating and refurbishing one of its offices in the same location for the new venture. EV mobility to save Micromax Regulatory documents reveal that Micromax’s co-founders, namely Vikas Jain, Rajesh Agarwal, and Sumeet Kumar, have established a company called “Micromax Mobility,” which suggests the nature of their upcoming venture. An insider also mentioned that the company’s director has already started filing the paperwork...